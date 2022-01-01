Romain DESHIERE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES BUCLOS- Meylan 1986 - 1995
-
Collège Condorcet- Tullins 1995 - 1996
-
Collège Les Buclos- Meylan 1996 - 1997
-
Collège Belledonne- Villard bonnot 1997 - 1999
-
Lycée Pablo Néruda- Saint martin d'heres 1999 - 2003
-
Université Joseph-fourier : Grenoble I- Grenoble 2003 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
LA VAILLANTE- Tullins 1995 - 1996
-
ESSM- Saint martin d'heres 1996 - 1997
-
Esd Gymnastique- Domene 1997 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
Neige & Soleil- Bramans 1996 - maintenant
-
Ufoval- Arenys de mar 1996 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Romain DESHIERE
-
Vit à :
SAINT MARTIN D'HERES, France
-
Né le :
17 avril 1984 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
étudiant
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible