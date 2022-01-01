Romain DUBAU (ROMAIN DUBAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Pierre Guillard (Vic En Bigorre)- Vic en bigorre 2000 - maintenant
-
Jean Monnet Vic Bigorre- Vic en bigorre 2007 - maintenant
-
Collège Pierre Mendès-france- Vic en bigorre 2009 - maintenant
-
Lycée Professionnel Agricole Adriana- Tarbes 2010 - 2014
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Romain DUBAU (ROMAIN DUBAU)
-
Vit à :
TARBES, France
-
Né le :
19 août 1991 (31 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ouvrier espace vert
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Romain DUBAU (ROMAIN DUBAU) a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Agricole Adriana à son parcours scolaire
-
Romain DUBAU (ROMAIN DUBAU) a ajouté Jean Monnet Vic Bigorre à son parcours scolaire
-
Romain DUBAU (ROMAIN DUBAU) a ajouté Collège Pierre Mendès-france à son parcours scolaire
-
Romain DUBAU (ROMAIN DUBAU) a ajouté Ecole Pierre Guillard (Vic En Bigorre) à son parcours scolaire