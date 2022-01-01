Romain DUSAUTOIR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LES PEUPLIERS- Saint andre lez lille 1989 - 1994
-
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- Marcq en baroeul 1994 - 1997
-
Collège Yves Kernanec- Marcq en baroeul 1997 - 2001
-
Lycée Valentine Labbe- La madeleine 2004 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Romain DUSAUTOIR
-
Vit à :
MARCQ EN BAROEUL, France
-
Né le :
17 mai 1986 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Romain DUSAUTOIR a ajouté Lycée Valentine Labbe à son parcours scolaire
-
Romain DUSAUTOIR a ajouté Collège Yves Kernanec à son parcours scolaire
-
Romain DUSAUTOIR a ajouté ECOLE VICTOR HUGO à son parcours scolaire
-
Romain DUSAUTOIR a ajouté LES PEUPLIERS à son parcours scolaire