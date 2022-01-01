Romain PLASSARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE MONTALEAU- Sucy en brie 1986 - 1988
-
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Sucy en brie 1988 - 1993
-
Collège Du Fort- Sucy en brie 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Christophe Colomb- Sucy en brie 1997 - 2000
-
Université Paris 12- Creteil 2000 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
Janssen Cilag - Technicien de laboratoire (Technique)- Val de reuil 2005 - 2005
-
STATION BIOLOGIQUE DE ROSCOFF - Chercheur (Technique)- Roscoff 2006 - 2006
-
Eurovia - Chef de projet HSE (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- BORDEAUX 2007 - 2007
-
Veolia Eau (Veolia) - Conseiller HSE (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- PARIS 2008 - 2008
-
Sanofi-SynthÃ©labo (Sanofi) - Assistant HSE (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- GENTILLY 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Romain PLASSARD
-
Vit Ã :
SUCY EN BRIE, France
-
NÃ© le :
7 nov. 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistant HSE
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
