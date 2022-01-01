Romain ROMAIN (LEFEBVRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Monnet- Aubigny en artois 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Lazare Carnot- Arras 1998 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Ecole Armée Air Rochefort/mer- Rochefort 2004 - 2006
-
Armée De L'air- Cambrai 2006 - 2012
-
Toussaint- Woustviller 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Romain ROMAIN (LEFEBVRE)
-
Vit à :
NEUVIREUIL, France
-
Né le :
21 mai 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Romain ROMAIN (LEFEBVRE) a ajouté Ecole Armée Air Rochefort/mer à son parcours professionnel
-
Romain ROMAIN (LEFEBVRE) a ajouté Toussaint à son parcours professionnel
-
Romain ROMAIN (LEFEBVRE) a ajouté Armée De L'air à son parcours professionnel
-
Romain ROMAIN (LEFEBVRE) a ajouté Lycée Lazare Carnot à son parcours scolaire
-
Romain ROMAIN (LEFEBVRE) a ajouté Collège Jean Monnet à son parcours scolaire