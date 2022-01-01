Romain SAINT MARTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE CALMETTE- Le grand quevilly 1986 - 1989
-
ECOLE MARYSE BASTIE- Le grand quevilly 1989 - 1994
-
Collège Camille Saint-saens- Rouen 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Gustave Flaubert- Rouen
Bac STT option ACC1998 - 2002
-
Lycée Jacques Prévert- Pont audemer
BTS Action Commerciale2002 - 2005
-
Les Bruyeres - Autre (Voie gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Sotteville 2006 - 2007
-
Collège Pierre Corneille - Autre- Le neubourg 2007 - 2008
-
Collège Jean Lecanuet - Autre- Rouen 2008 - 2008
Parcours de vacances
-
La Valérane- Carqueiranne 2001 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Total Lubrifiants (Total) - Ouvrier (Production)- ROUEN 2006 - 2006
-
RUBIS TERMINAL - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Rouen 2006 - 2006
-
Lycée Les Bruyéres Sotteville Les Rouen - EmployÃ© administratif (Administratif)- Sotteville les rouen 2006 - 2007
-
COLLEGE PIERRE CORNEILLE - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Le neubourg 2007 - 2008
-
COLLEGE JEAN LECANUET - SecrÃ©taire de direction (Administratif)- Rouen 2008 - 2008
-
Lycée Colbert - SecrÃ©taire (Administratif)- Le petit quevilly 2008 - 2008
-
Lycée Grieu - SecrÃ©tariat de Direction (Administratif)- Rouen 2008 - 2008
-
Lycée Georges Baptiste - SecrÃ©tariat de direction (Administratif)- Rouen 2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Romain SAINT MARTIN
-
Vit Ã :
GRAND QUEVILLY, France
-
NÃ© le :
16 juil. 1983 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à toutes et à tous.
Si vous vous souvenez de moi, n'hésitez pas à reprendre contact, ca me fera plaisir :) A bientôt
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire de Direction
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
