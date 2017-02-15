Romaric COME est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (La Chapelle Du Bois)- La chapelle du bois 1986 - 1995
-
Collège Jules Ferry- Saint calais 1992 - 1998
-
Lycée Robert Garnier- La ferte bernard 1996 - 2001
-
ECOLE PIGIER- Le mans 2000 - 2002
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Romaric COME
-
Vit Ã :
PLENEUF VAL ANDRE, France
-
NÃ© le :
29 juin 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - Chine - Irlande - Japon - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - SuÃ¨de
-
Romaric COME a reconnu Christel BELLANGER-COME (COME) sur la photo c m 2
-
Romaric COME a reconnu Romaric COME sur la photo ce2
-
Romaric COME a reconnu Guillaume BRUNEAU sur la photo 3ème C
-
Romaric COME a reconnu Stephanie COME sur la photo CE1
-
Romaric COME a reconnu Christel BELLANGER-COME (COME) sur la photo classe CM2