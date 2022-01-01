Romaric MEYET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHARLES DEMIA- Lyon 1985 - 1990
-
Collège Clément Marot- Lyon 1990 - 1995
-
Lycée Diderot- Lyon 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Charles De Foucauld- Lyon 1999 - 2000
-
EPSI- Montpellier 2000 - 2002
-
BTS INFO DES CHARTREUX- Lyon 2002 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Ares - Informaticien (Informatique)- LYON 2003 - 2004
-
REYNS - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Valloire 2004 - 2006
-
404 Informatiques - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Valloire 2006 - 2010
-
L2gi - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Valloire 2006 - maintenant
-
Sci L2ginvest - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Valloire 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Romaric MEYET
-
Vit Ã :
VALLOIRE, France
-
NÃ© le :
27 mars 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Romaric.meyet at wanadoo
Profession :
GÃ©rant d'entreprises
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Romaric MEYET a reconnu Romaric MEYET sur la photo PRIMAIRE
-
Romaric MEYET a reconnu Romaric MEYET sur la photo 5ième 6 anglais renforcé