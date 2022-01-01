Ronan BOUQUIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE KERPOTENCE- Hennebont 1981 - 1984
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DES FLEURS- Languidic 1984 - 1990
Collège Saint-aubin- Languidic 1990 - 1994
Lycée Notre-dame De La Paix- Ploemeur 1994 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
UNICOPA NUTRITION ANIMALE- Languidic 2000 - 2001
HERTZ EUROPEAN CENTER- Dublin 2003 - 2005
Hertz- DUBLIN 2003 - 2005
Bouygues Telecom- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2005 - 2008
Bouygues Telecom- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2008 - maintenant
Réseau Club (Bouygues Telecom)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Ronan BOUQUIN
Vit à :
France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Ronan BOUQUIN a ajouté HERTZ EUROPEAN CENTER à son parcours professionnel