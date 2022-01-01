Roselyne SOUR (NARDOU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Tresorerie Generale (Perigueux)  - Vacataire (Administratif)

     -  Perigueux 1978 - 1979

  • S.e.te.s  - SecrÃ©taire comptable

     -  Perigueux 1979 - 1987

  • COBATRI  - Chef d'agence (Commercial)

     -  Perigueux 1988 - 1996

  • Mad Idem  - Responsable d'agence

     -  Castillon la bataille 1997 - 2000

  • Point P  - Responsable

     -  Bergerac 2000 - 2008

  • Cédéo  - Chef d'agence (Commercial)

     -  Villeneuve sur lot 2008 - 2014

  • CEDEO  - Chef de site (Commercial)

     -  Libourne 2014 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef de site

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :