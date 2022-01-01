Roselyne SOUR (NARDOU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle Saint Astier- Saint astier 1966 - 1968
-
Ecole Mounet Sully (Saint Astier)- Saint astier 1967 - 1972
-
Collège Arthur Rimbaud- Saint astier 1972 - 1976
-
Lycée Professionnel Gour De L'arche- Perigueux 1976 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
Tresorerie Generale (Perigueux) - Vacataire (Administratif)- Perigueux 1978 - 1979
-
S.e.te.s - SecrÃ©taire comptable- Perigueux 1979 - 1987
-
COBATRI - Chef d'agence (Commercial)- Perigueux 1988 - 1996
-
Mad Idem - Responsable d'agence- Castillon la bataille 1997 - 2000
-
Point P - Responsable- Bergerac 2000 - 2008
-
Cédéo - Chef d'agence (Commercial)- Villeneuve sur lot 2008 - 2014
-
CEDEO - Chef de site (Commercial)- Libourne 2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roselyne SOUR (NARDOU)
-
Vit Ã :
NEUVIC (24190), France
-
NÃ©e en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de site
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Andorre - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Maroc - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Turquie
-
