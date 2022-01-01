Ruben TRIGALET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Nanterre 1977 - 1984
-
Collège Jean Perrin- Nanterre 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Frédéric Et Irène Joliot Curie- Nanterre 1988 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ruben TRIGALET
-
Vit à :
TONNAY-CHARENTE, France
-
Né le :
17 juin 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Ruben TRIGALET a ajouté ECOLE DU CENTRE à son parcours scolaire
-
Ruben TRIGALET a ajouté Collège Jean Perrin à son parcours scolaire
-
Ruben TRIGALET a ajouté Lycée Frédéric Et Irène Joliot Curie à son parcours scolaire