Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Françoise Dolto- Villepinte 1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Villepinte 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Eugène Delacroix- Drancy 1997 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ruddy PUTOLA
-
Vit à :
VILLEPINTE, France
-
Né le :
17 sept. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
2009, C'est la crise, mon emprise sur le marché du travail augmente LOL. Le Taf C'est la santé.
Je suis un mec COOL qui a grandi sur VILLEPINTE (93). J'ai pris mon destin en main et me suis expatrié ou l'herbe est plus verte.
I live now in the caribbean, and the grass is more green and the sun is shining evry day. And i do my best to participate at the development of the island that i'm sharing with my people.
Creo que el trabajo, respecto y la familia son dos valores que toda la gente deve haber en su cabeza y en su corazon.
An sé on boug ki koul an jan an mwen, é an ka milité pou koz a neg asi tout planèt la. An pou pè la, asi tout tè la. Si ou kon mwen, nou ké bout on jou.
That's me.
Peace Around
Take it Easy.
Profession :
Manager dans un call Center,Acteur,Animateur Radio
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
