Ruddy PUTOLA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Ruddy PUTOLA

  • Vit à :

    VILLEPINTE, France

  • Né le :

    17 sept. 1979 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    2009, C'est la crise, mon emprise sur le marché du travail augmente LOL. Le Taf C'est la santé.

    Je suis un mec COOL qui a grandi sur VILLEPINTE (93). J'ai pris mon destin en main et me suis expatrié ou l'herbe est plus verte.

    I live now in the caribbean, and the grass is more green and the sun is shining evry day. And i do my best to participate at the development of the island that i'm sharing with my people.

    Creo que el trabajo, respecto y la familia son dos valores que toda la gente deve haber en su cabeza y en su corazon.

    An sé on boug ki koul an jan an mwen, é an ka milité pou koz a neg asi tout planèt la. An pou pè la, asi tout tè la. Si ou kon mwen, nou ké bout on jou.

    That's me.
    Peace Around
    Take it Easy.

  • Profession :

    Manager dans un call Center,Acteur,Animateur Radio

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages