Sabine MAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sabine MAS

  • Vit Ã  :

    VIC EN BIGORRE, France

  • NÃ©e en :

    1971 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    SecrÃ©taire comptable

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages