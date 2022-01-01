Sabine REINFLET (WALKER-VIRY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE BERNADETTE- Nancy 1960 - 1963
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE LOURDES- Nancy 1963 - 1967
-
Cours De Danse Martine Scherbeck- Nancy 1967 - 1970
-
Collège Doctrine Chrétienne- Nancy 1967 - 1971
-
Cours Notre-dame- Nancy 1971 - 1974
-
Université Nancy Ii- Nancy 1974 - 1983
-
Faculté De Médecine Nancy- Nancy 1974 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
Hôpital Saint Francois Marange - Faisant Fonction d'Interne (Autre)- Marange silvange 1980 - 1982
-
Centre D'alcoologie Saumur - MÃ©decin alcoologue (Autre)- Saumur 1985 - 1988
-
Cabinet Médical - MÃ©decine gÃ©nÃ©rale (Profession libÃ©rale)- Saumur 1986 - 2019
-
Hopital Gaston Bourret - MÃ©decin du don (Autre)- Noumea 2004 - 2004
-
Gîtes Et Chambres D'hôtes Bellevue,les Cerqueux-sous-passavant - HÃ©bergeur (Administratif)- Cerqueux sous passavant 2015 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sabine REINFLET (WALKER-VIRY)
-
Vit Ã :
SAUMUR, France
-
NÃ©e le :
14 mai 1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
4 enfants, 4 petits-enfants; née à NANCY (54) habite LYS HAUT-LAYON depuis 2012 ;médecin généraliste retraitée ;gère également des gîtes et maison d'hôte depuis 2015
Profession :
MÃ©decin
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
AlgÃ©rie - Allemagne - Espagne - Islande - Maroc - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - Royaume-Uni
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
