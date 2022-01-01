Sabine REVILLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE FENELON- Clermont ferrand 1977 - 1985
Lycée Privé Fenelon- Clermont ferrand 1980 - 1992
Collège Fénelon- Clermont ferrand 1990 - maintenant
Faculté De Droit Université De Nice Sophia Antipolis- Nice 1992 - 1995
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sabine REVILLET
Vit à :
PARIS LA DEFENSE, France
Née le :
11 nov. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Comédienne/ auteure de théâtre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
