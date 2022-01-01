Sabine WASSERZUG est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Saint Lubin- Chevreuse 1974 - 1976
-
Collège Pierre De Coubertin- Chevreuse 1976 - 1979
-
CES DE GOUVIEUX- Gouvieux 1979 - 1980
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Chantilly 1980 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
GILSON MEDICAL ELECTRONICS - Standardiste (Administratif)- Villiers le bel 1985 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sabine WASSERZUG
-
Vit à :
France
-
Née le :
28 mai 1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Employé de vie scolaire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
