Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Charles Péguy- Palaiseau 1986 - 1990
Lycée Camille Claudel- Palaiseau 1990 - 1994
Paris 11- Orsay 1994 - 1996
LINCOLN INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SCHOOL- Paris 1996 - 1997
Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Esg)- Paris 1997 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
Wunderman - Young&rubicam - Chef de projet (Marketing)- Boulogne billancourt 1999 - 1999
Euro RSCG (Havas) - Chef de projet (Marketing)- LEVALLOIS PERRET 2000 - 2003
Agent Commercial Indépendant- Paris 2003 - 2005
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sabrina COSULICH MENEZ
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
