Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE JULES GUESDE- Le havre 1984 - 1985
ECOLE LOUIS BLANC- Le havre 1985 - 1988
ECOLE PIERRE BROSSOLETTE- Le havre 1988 - 1989
Collège Marcel Pagnol- Le havre 1989 - 1993
Porte Océane- Le havre 1993 - 1996
Lycée Porte Océane- Le havre 1993 - 1996
Université Du Havre- Le havre 1996 - 1997
CCI FORMATION- Montivilliers 1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
SPB - Administratif (Administratif)- Le havre 1997 - 1999
Sidel - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Le havre 2000 - 2000
ENITEC - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Le havre 2001 - 2006
Chauffage Et Bois - Responsable Magasin (Autre)- Gonfreville l'orcher 2018 - 2020
Direction Interrégionale De La Mer Manche-est Mer Du Nord (Dirm Memn) - Assistante de direction (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Le havre 2021 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sabrina COUSIN EX SAMSON
Vit Ã :
SAINT MARTIN DU BEC, France
NÃ©e le :
9 oct. 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour
que le temps passe vite !!
A ceux qui me connaissent ou m'ont connu, donnez des nouvelles ;)à très bientôt Mille baisers Sabrina
Profession :
Assistante de Direction / Modele
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Chine - Ã‰tats-Unis - Japon
