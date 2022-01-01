Sabrina COUSIN EX SAMSON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour
    que le temps passe vite !!
    A ceux qui me connaissent ou m'ont connu, donnez des nouvelles ;)à très bientôt Mille baisers Sabrina

  • Profession :

    Assistante de Direction / Modele

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :