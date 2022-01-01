Sabrina MARTINÉ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Victor Demange- Boulay moselle 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Blaise Pascal- Forbach 1995 - 1998
-
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers Ch Marie-madeleine- Forbach 2003 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
E. Leclerc Creutzwald - Hôtesse de caisse + Manège à bijoux (Commercial)- Creutzwald 1999 - 2001
-
HOPITAL DE BOULAY - Aide soignante (Autre)- Boulay moselle 2004 - 2004
-
Hopital De Malévoz - Infimière (Autre)- Monthey 2007 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
PORT BARCARES- Port barcares 2005 - 2005
Parcours club
-
Centre Les Perreires- Collombey 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sabrina MARTINÉ
-
Vit à :
MAXILLY SUR LEMAN, France
-
Née le :
9 sept. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous!! mon adresse msn : sabrinamartine@hotmail.fr
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1