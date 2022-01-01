Sabrina POULLIN (SUCHETET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Grand Rue (Coussegrey)- Coussegrey 1990 - 1993
-
Ecole De La Grand Rue (Bernon)- Bernon 1993 - 1996
-
Collège Amadis Jamyn- Chaource 1996 - 2000
-
Collège Abel Minard- Tonnerre 2000 - 2001
-
COLLEGE ACHILLE MILLIEN- Premery 2001 - 2001
-
CFA DE MARZY- Marzy 2001 - 2005
Parcours de vacances
-
COLONIE LES CHENESTRELS- Ornans 1999 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Pâtisserie Mazurak - Apprentie (Autre)- Corbigny 2001 - 2005
-
PATISSERIE POULLIN- Corbigny 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sabrina POULLIN (SUCHETET)
-
Vit à :
CORBIGNY, France
-
Née le :
27 juil. 1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous ceux qui viennent voire ma fiche !
Profession :
Commerçante
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2