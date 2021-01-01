Said KOUJOUT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Victor Hugo- Grande synthe 1980 - 1983
-
CLEMENCEAU- Grande synthe 1983 - 1984
-
ECOLE LORCA- Grande synthe 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Anne Frank- Grande synthe 1989 - 1992
-
Lycée Du Noordover- Grande synthe 1992 - 1995
-
CENTRE FOR APPLIED CATALYSIS - Autre (Sciences)- Huddersfield
physico chimiste2000 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
UNIVERSITY OF HUDDERSFIELD- Huddersfield 2000 - 2003
-
Metalogic - SSII- Clichy
prestataire en infogerance2004 - 2005
-
HELPLINE- Nanterre
HELPLINE NEURONES prestataire en infogerance chez SG, calyon2005 - 2007
-
PME- Boulogne billancourt
MGI2007 - 2012
-
NEOLANE- Cachan 2012 - 2013
-
ADOBE SYSTEMS FRANCE- Paris 2013 - 2017
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Said KOUJOUT
-
Vit à :
JUVISY SUR ORGE, France
-
Né le :
28 févr. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
N'hesitez pas a me passer un ptit coucou
Profession :
Informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Said KOUJOUT a ajouté école Victor Hugo à son parcours scolaire
-
Said KOUJOUT a ajouté CLEMENCEAU à son parcours scolaire
-
Said KOUJOUT a ajouté Neolane à son parcours professionnel
-
Said KOUJOUT a ajouté Adobe Systems France à son parcours professionnel