Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Lucien Herr- Altkirch 1994 - 1998
Lycée Jean Jacques Henner- Altkirch 1998 - 2003
Iut De Belfort-montbeliard- Belfort 2003 - 2004
Iut De Belfort-montbeliard- Belfort 2004 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
CYDEZ CONCEPT - Développeuse web (Informatique)- Mulhouse 2009 - 2009
PERFEO - Développeuse web (Informatique)- Marseille 2016 - 2023
ABYLSEN SUD - Consultante en informatique (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis 2023 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Samantha SPECHT
Vit à :
MARSEILLE, France
Née le :
13 sept. 1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Développeuse
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
