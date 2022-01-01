Samuel BEAUFILS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT DENIS- Le havre 1975 - 1982
-
Lycée Privé Saint Joseph- Le havre 1988 - 1993
-
IUT GEA OPTION FC- Le havre 1994 - 1995
-
Cnam (Université Du Havre)- Le havre 1996 - 1998
-
ACE- Paris 1999 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Mazars, Duparc & Associés - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Le havre 2000 - 2003
-
CABINET LECOEUR LEDUC ET ASSOCIES - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Harfleur 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Samuel BEAUFILS
-
Vit à :
GONNEVILLE LA MALLET, France
-
Né le :
31 mai 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Comptable
Mes goûts et passions
