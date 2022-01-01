RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Chartres-de-Bretagne
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Anne (Landaul)- Landaul 1983 - 1990
-
Collège Séminaire- Sainte anne d'auray 1990 - 1995
-
Lycée Saint Louis- Auray 1995 - 1997
-
Lycée Saint-paul- Vannes 1997 - 2000
-
CHAPTAL BTS- Quimper 2000 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Développeur (Informatique)- RENNES 2004 - 2005
-
FRANCIAFLEX INDUSTRIES - Développeur (Informatique)- Le rheu 2006 - 2007
-
SEGILOG - Développeur (Informatique)- La ferte bernard 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Samuel LE PORT
-
Vit à :
CHARTRES-DE-BRETAGNE, France
-
Né le :
30 août 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Analyse-Programmeur
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1