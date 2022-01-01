RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Guérande
Samuel LE ROUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Aubin (Guerande)- Guerande 1986 - 1995
-
Collège Saint-jean-baptiste- Guerande 1995 - 1999
-
Lycée Professionnel Rural Privé Kerguenec- Saint molf 1999 - 2000
-
Lep Guerande- Guerande 2000 - 2003
-
Lycée Jules Rieffel- Saint herblain 2003 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
Bourriaud Environnement- La baule escoublac 2000 - 2002
-
Gicquiaud- Guerande 2002 - 2003
-
Morisseau Et Fils- La baule escoublac 2003 - 2007
-
Jardin Brevinois- Saint brevin les pins 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Samuel LE ROUX
-
Vit à :
GUERANDE, France
-
Né le :
7 mars 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Paysagiste
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible