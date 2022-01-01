Samuel PRETAT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • HANJIN SHIPPING

     -  Le havre

    Responsable RÃ©servation Export

    2002 - 2014

  • Uasc - Uasac France  - Responsable Customer Service (Production)

     -  Le havre 2014 - 2017

  • Hapag Lloyd  - Responsable Customer Service Documentation Eastbound (Production)

     -  Le havre 2017 - 2018

  • ESPACE PROJET FORMATION  - Formateur en Anglais (Autre)

     -  Le havre 2018 - maintenant

  • CCI FORMATION  - Formateur en Transport Maritime (Autre)

     -  Le havre 2018 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Samuel PRETAT

  • Vit Ã  :

    France

  • NÃ© le :

    13 mai 1970 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je n'ai pas tout mis, donc écrivez quand même...

  • Profession :

    Agent de Consignation maritime

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

