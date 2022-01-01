Samuel PRETAT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Fleurville (Harfleur)- Harfleur 1974 - 1981
Collège Gustave Courbet- Gonfreville l'orcher 1981 - 1982
Collège Irène Joliot-curie- Le havre 1982 - 1986
Lycée François 1er- Le havre 1986 - 1989
DUT GEA OPTION GAPMO- Le havre 1991 - 1993
CCI FORMATION MONTIVILLIERS- Le havre
Technicien en Logistique Internationale2001 - 2002
DUT GEA OPTION GAPMO - Enseignant- Le havre
Intervenant en logistique2008 - 2008
IUT GESTION LOGISTIQUE ET TRANSPORT- Le havre
Licence GOLP en VAE2013 - 2014
Parcours entreprise
HANJIN SHIPPING- Le havre
Responsable RÃ©servation Export2002 - 2014
Uasc - Uasac France - Responsable Customer Service (Production)- Le havre 2014 - 2017
Hapag Lloyd - Responsable Customer Service Documentation Eastbound (Production)- Le havre 2017 - 2018
ESPACE PROJET FORMATION - Formateur en Anglais (Autre)- Le havre 2018 - maintenant
CCI FORMATION - Formateur en Transport Maritime (Autre)- Le havre 2018 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Samuel PRETAT
Vit Ã :
France
NÃ© le :
13 mai 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je n'ai pas tout mis, donc écrivez quand même...
Profession :
Agent de Consignation maritime
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Andorre - Belgique - CorÃ©e du Sud - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Malaisie - NorvÃ¨ge - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
Samuel PRETAT a ajoutÃ© ESPACE PROJET FORMATION Ã son parcours professionnel
Samuel PRETAT a ajoutÃ© CCI FORMATION Ã son parcours professionnel
Samuel PRETAT a ajoutÃ© Hapag Lloyd Ã son parcours professionnel
Samuel PRETAT a ajoutÃ© Uasc - Uasac France Ã son parcours professionnel
Samuel PRETAT a ajoutÃ© Iut Gestion Logistique Et Transport Ã son parcours scolaire
Samuel PRETAT a reconnu Michael DUCORNETZ sur la photo TB2
Samuel PRETAT a reconnu Michael DUCORNETZ sur la photo 1ère B 1987-1988
Samuel PRETAT a reconnu Samuel PRETAT sur la photo 6 ème C
Samuel PRETAT a reconnu Samuel PRETAT sur la photo 5 ème 7