Samuel ROUDIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ANDRE ABEL- Valence 1992 - 1996
-
Collège Saint-victor- Valence 1996 - 2000
-
Lycée Saint-victor- Valence 2000 - 2003
-
IUT MESURES PHYSIQUES- Grenoble 2003 - 2006
-
Université Joseph-fourier : Grenoble I- Grenoble 2006 - 2006
-
Cypresi - Esigelec- Rouen 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Samuel ROUDIER
-
Vit à :
VALENCE, France
-
Né en :
1985 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut bienvenue
Profession :
étudiant
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible