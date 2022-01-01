Sand CASES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Petit Vaugirard (Montereau-fault-yonne)- Montereau fault yonne 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Pierre De Montereau- Montereau fault yonne 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée André Malraux- Montereau fault yonne 1986 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
XYLOCHIMIE- Albi 1995 - 1995
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sand CASES
-
-
NÃ©e en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sand CASES a ajoutÃ© XYLOCHIMIE Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sand CASES a reconnu Nathalie CASES sur la photo 1ère S2 de 09/88 à 06/89
-
Sand CASES a reconnu Sandrine CASES sur la photo 1ère S2 de 09/88 à 06/89
-
Sand CASES a ajoutÃ© Lycée André Malraux Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sand CASES a ajoutÃ© Collège Pierre De Montereau Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sand CASES a ajoutÃ© Ecole Petit Vaugirard (Montereau-fault-yonne) Ã son parcours scolaire