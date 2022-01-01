Sandra BONNEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE NIGRITELLE NOIRE- Villeurbanne 1982 - 1985
ECOLE LOUIS ARMAND- Villeurbanne 1985 - 1988
LE TONKIN- Villeurbanne 1988 - 1990
Collège Du Tonkin- Villeurbanne 1990 - 1994
MARIE VIDALENC- Lyon 1994 - 1996
Lycée La Martinière Duchère- Lyon 1996 - 1998
VINATIER- Lyon 1999 - 2002
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers Hôpital Du Vinatier- Bron 1999 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
CENTRE HOSPITALIER LYON SUD - Infirmière (Autre)- Pierre benite 2002 - 2004
Centre Hospitalier De Belley - Infirmière (Autre)- Belley 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sandra BONNEL
Vit à :
SAINT VICTOR DE MORESTEL, France
Née le :
21 janv. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière
Mes goûts et passions
