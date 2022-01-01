Sandra CLAIR (RUCELLE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NORMAL- Bordeaux 1980 - 1988
-
Collège Saint-andré- Bordeaux 1988 - 1992
-
CFA CARLE VERNET- Bordeaux 1992 - 1994
-
Centre De Formation Ades- Marmande
Monitrice Ã‰ducatrice2013 - 2015
Parcours entreprise
-
Pilippe Coiffure - Apprentie (Autre)- Bordeaux 1992 - 1994
-
Stylin Coif - Coiffeuse (Autre)- Pessac 1994 - 1996
-
City Look's - Coiffeuse (Autre)- Lormont 1998 - 2000
-
Mb Diffusion - Autre (Autre)- Langon 2005 - 2007
-
Home De Mazères - Ã©ducatrice (Autre)- Langon 2010 - 2018
-
Collège Robert Barrière - AED- Sauveterre de guyenne 2012 - 2012
-
Emmaüs - Ã©ducatrice (Autre)- Bordeaux 2018 - 2019
-
Institut Don Bosco Gradignan - Monitrice educatrice (Autre)- Langon 2021 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandra CLAIR (RUCELLE)
-
Vit Ã :
LADOS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
4 mars 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis educatrice dans la protection de l enfance. J ai 3 grandes filles et bientôt un petit fils. Un projet dans le social en cour et de partage de culture,de savoir faire. Si vous avez envie de reprendre contact faites moi un signe
Profession :
Monitrice educatrice
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - BÃ©nin - BrÃ©sil - Cambodge - Canada - Croatie - GrÃ¨ce - Inde - Irlande - Laos - Madagascar - Maroc - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - PÃ©rou - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - ThaÃ¯lande - ViÃªt Nam
-
