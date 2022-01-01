Sandra CLAIR (RUCELLE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

    Je suis educatrice dans la protection de l enfance. J ai 3 grandes filles et bientôt un petit fils. Un projet dans le social en cour et de partage de culture,de savoir faire. Si vous avez envie de reprendre contact faites moi un signe

    Monitrice educatrice

    mariÃ©(e)

    3

