Sandra MARTINEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jeanne D`arc (Aix En Provence)- Aix en provence 1978 - 1983
-
Collège La Nativité- Aix en provence 1983 - 1984
-
Lycée Professionnel Sainte-marie- Aix en provence 1985 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
AGENA- Aix en provence 1989 - 1989
-
Cegid- AIX EN PROVENCE 1989 - 2001
-
Agei - Cme- Aix en provence 2001 - 2001
-
QUADRATUS- Luynes 2001 - 2002
-
Promocash- Aix en provence 2001 - 2001
-
QUADRATUS INFORMATIQUE- Luynes 2001 - 2002
-
TECHNOLOG- Aix en provence 2002 - 2006
-
Agnes Braun Immobilier- Pertuis 2002 - 2002
-
Confiserie François Doucet- Oraison 2010 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Casic- Forcalquier 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandra MARTINEZ
-
Vit à :
AIX EN PROVENCE, France
-
Née en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à toutes et à tous si vous me reconnaissez, contactez moi, je serai heureuse davoir de vos nouvelles
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Sandra MARTINEZ a ajouté Casic à son parcours sportif