Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
REAUMONT- Reaumont 1976 - 1977
-
Ecole Maternelle Des Terreaux- Voiron 1977 - 1979
-
Ecole Sainte Marie (Voiron)- Voiron 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Voiron 1984 - 1989
-
Lycée Edouard Herriot- Voiron 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Aristide Bergès- Seyssinet pariset 1991 - 1992
-
Iut2 Département Info Com- Grenoble 1993 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine ALLAGNAT (CARON)
-
Vit à :
VOIRON, France
-
Née en :
1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicienne TICE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
