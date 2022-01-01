Sandrine AMIOT (AMIOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CONDORCET- Saint martin d'heres 1982 - 1987
-
Collège Fernand Léger- Saint martin d'heres 1987 - 1992
-
Lycée Louise Michel- Grenoble 1993 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
FOCAL INGENIERIE - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Grenoble
En mission chez Schneider Electric (73)2000 - 2005
-
HARDIS - Analyste (Informatique)- Seyssinet pariset 2005 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine AMIOT (AMIOT)
-
Vit Ã :
SASSENAGE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
25 nov. 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
N'hésitez pas à me contacter si vous me reconnaissez ;)
Profession :
Project leader
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sandrine AMIOT (AMIOT) a reconnu Sandrine AMIOT (AMIOT) sur la photo 1°annee Bts info de gestion
-
Sandrine AMIOT (AMIOT) a reconnu Sandrine AMIOT (AMIOT) sur la photo Ecole maternelle Condorcet
-
Sandrine AMIOT (AMIOT) a reconnu Sandrine AMIOT (AMIOT) sur la photo B.T.S. Informatique de Gestion (2ème année)