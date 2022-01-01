RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Labatmale dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHAVE- Marseille 1981 - 1982
-
ECOLE SAINTE CECILE- Marseille 1982 - 1983
-
ECOLE CHARTREUX- Marseille 1983 - 1986
-
ECOLE SAINTE CECILE- Marseille 1986 - 1988
-
Ecole Chevreul-champavier- Marseille 1987 - 1990
-
Collège Chevreul Champavier- Marseille 1988 - 1991
-
Collège Liberté- Brignoles 1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Raynouard- Brignoles 1993 - 1996
-
Ufr Litterature Langue Et Civilisations Etrangères- Nice 1996 - 1997
-
UPPA DEUST SPORT LOISIR TOURISME- Pau 1997 - 1999
-
Université De Pau Et Des Pays De L'adour- Pau 1999 - 2000
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine BIBEN (PIERLAS)
-
Vit Ã :
LABATMALE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
RECHERCHE SOUVENIRS DESESPEREMENT PLUS DE PHOTOS PEU DE NOMS PEUT ETRE VOUS SOUVENEZ VOUS DE MOI ?
Profession :
Directrice de magasin
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
-
-
