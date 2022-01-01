Sandrine BILLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PAUL ELUARD- Brest 1972 - 1976
ECOLE SAINT VINCENT- Brest 1972 - 2009
Collège Keranroux- Brest 1976 - 1979
Collège Saint-paul- Caen 1981 - 1982
Ecole La Vierge Fidèle- Caen 1982 - 1983
LYCEE DU BON SAUVEUR- Saint lo 1983 - 1984
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine BILLET
Vit Ã :
CHERBOURG, France
NÃ©e le :
4 juin 1966 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Sandrine BILLET a reconnu Christel BILLET sur la photo 3ème Verte
Sandrine BILLET a reconnu Sandrine BILLET sur la photo 3ème Verte