Sandrine BITON (PEREZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Cachan 1980 - 1982
-
Collège Pierre De Ronsard- L'hay les roses 1982 - 1985
-
LEP ERIK SATIE- Le kremlin bicetre 1986 - 1988
-
CFA DE LA PHARMACIE- Paris 1988 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
INSTITUT GUSTAVE ROUSSY - Préparatrice en pharmacie (Autre)- Villejuif 1991 - 1993
-
Centre Hospitalier Paul Brousse - Préparatrice en pharmacie (Autre)- Villejuif 1993 - 1995
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE LONGJUMEAU - Preparatrice en pharmacie (Autre)- Longjumeau 1995 - 1995
-
Centre Hospitalier Louise Michel à Evry - Preparatrice en pharmacie (Autre)- Evry 1995 - 1999
-
Centre Hosptitalier D'alès - Fonctionnaire (Autre)- Ales 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine BITON (PEREZ)
-
Vit à :
SAINT CHRISTOL LES ALES, France
-
Née le :
3 sept. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Préparatrice en pharmacie hospitalière
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible