Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALBERT CAMUS- Creil 1978 - 1982
-
Collège Fréderic Mistral- Nice
Pas certaine du nom du collÃ¨ge, aucune trace sur les bulletins1982 - 1983
-
Collège Fersen- Antibes 1982 - 1982
-
Collège Pierre Brossolette- Melun 1983 - 1986
-
LEP JOLIOT CURIE- Dammarie les lys 1986 - 1988
-
Lycée Galilee- Combs la ville 1988 - 1989
-
Lycée G Sand- Le mee sur seine 1989 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre Hospitalier "marc Jacquet" - Agent Administratif (Technique)- Melun
Fin d'activitÃ© aux Bureaux des Affaires MÃ©dicales1990 - 1999
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine BRINDELLE
-
Vit Ã :
CONCARNEAU, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
MARKET FOUESNANT
Profession :
EmployÃ©e commerciale
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
