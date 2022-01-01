Sandrine CARCENAC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sandrine CARCENAC

  • Vit à :

    AJACCIO, France

  • Née le :

    5 avril 1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Agent commercial

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages