Sandrine CARCENAC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE HELENE BOUCHER- Tarbes 1982 - 1985
-
Collège Victor Hugo- Tarbes 1985 - 1989
-
Agnes Savignac- Villefranche de rouergue 1985 - 1986
-
Lycée- Villefranche de rouergue 1990 - 1992
-
Mfr Bel Aspect- Gaillac 1992 - 1993
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine CARCENAC
-
Vit à :
AJACCIO, France
-
Née le :
5 avril 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent commercial
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Sandrine CARCENAC a ajouté Mfr Bel Aspect à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine CARCENAC a ajouté Agnes Savignac à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine CARCENAC a ajouté ECOLE HELENE BOUCHER à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine CARCENAC a ajouté Lycée à son parcours scolaire
-
Sandrine CARCENAC a ajouté Collège Victor Hugo à son parcours scolaire