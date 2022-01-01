Sandrine CARTON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sandrine CARTON

  • Vit Ã  :

    Belgique

  • NÃ©e le :

    8 fÃ©vr. 1975 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    A tous ceux qui m'ont connus entre 1990 et 1994 au lycée Professionnel de Wormhout (mes plus belles années !)

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages