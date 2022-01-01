Sandrine CARTON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Victor Hugo (Rexpoede)- Rexpoede 1985 - 1986
-
Collège Lamartine- Hondschoote 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Professionnel Du Houtland- Wormhout 1990 - 1994
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine CARTON
-
Vit Ã :
Belgique
-
NÃ©e le :
8 fÃ©vr. 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
A tous ceux qui m'ont connus entre 1990 et 1994 au lycée Professionnel de Wormhout (mes plus belles années !)
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sandrine CARTON a reconnu Sandrine CARTON sur la photo 1 Bac pro B1
-
Sandrine CARTON a reconnu Sandrine CARTON sur la photo T Bac pro b1
-
Sandrine CARTON a reconnu Sandrine CARTON sur la photo 5è Brahms
-
Sandrine CARTON a reconnu Sandrine CARTON sur la photo T Bac pro b1
-
Sandrine CARTON a reconnu Sandrine CARTON sur la photo 1 Bac pro B1