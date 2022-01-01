Sandrine CHYPRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Altran

     -  BRUXELLES (WOLUWE SAINT PIERRE) 1999 - 2002

  • PROXIMUS  - Market Manager: Mobile Internet, Vodafone live!, BlackBerry... (Marketing)

     -  Bruxelles 1 2002 - 2008

  • BELGACOM  - Market Manager Belgacom TV & Packs (Marketing)

     -  Bruxelles 1 2008 - 2012

  • BELGACOM  - CRM specialist (Marketing)

     -  Bruxelles 1 2012 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sandrine CHYPRE

  • Vit Ã  :

    BRUXELLES (UCCLE), Belgique

  • NÃ©e le :

    25 oct. 1976 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Market Manager

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :