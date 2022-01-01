Sandrine CHYPRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE IMMACULEE CONCEPTION- Villeurbanne 1980 - 1986
Collège Charles De Foucauld- Lyon 1986 - 1990
Lycée Charles De Foucauld- Lyon 1988 - 1994
Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées De Lyon (Insa)- Villeurbanne 1994 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
Altran- BRUXELLES (WOLUWE SAINT PIERRE) 1999 - 2002
PROXIMUS - Market Manager: Mobile Internet, Vodafone live!, BlackBerry... (Marketing)- Bruxelles 1 2002 - 2008
BELGACOM - Market Manager Belgacom TV & Packs (Marketing)- Bruxelles 1 2008 - 2012
BELGACOM - CRM specialist (Marketing)- Bruxelles 1 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
Sandrine CHYPRE
Vit à :
BRUXELLES (UCCLE), Belgique
Née le :
25 oct. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Market Manager
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Birmanie - Bolivie - BrÃ©sil - Laos - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - PÃ©rou - ThaÃ¯lande - ViÃªt Nam
Sandrine CHYPRE a reconnu Sandrine CHYPRE sur la photo 305 Année 1990 1991
Sandrine CHYPRE a ajoutÃ© Belgacom Ã son parcours professionnel
Sandrine CHYPRE a ajoutÃ© Belgacom Ã son parcours professionnel
Sandrine CHYPRE a reconnu Anne-Claire BRAUD (MIRABEL) sur la photo 405 Année 1989 1990
Sandrine CHYPRE a reconnu Sandrine CHYPRE sur la photo 405 Année 1989 1990
Sandrine CHYPRE a reconnu Marie CHYSCLAIN sur la photo 405 Année 1989 1990