RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Corbeil-Essonnes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Sandrine CONTY FONTAINE (CONTY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
ParcoursSandrine CONTY FONTAINE (CONTY) n'a pas encore renseigné son parcours
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine CONTY FONTAINE (CONTY)
-
Vit à :
CORBEIL ESSONNES, France
-
Née le :
28 oct. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
JEUNE FEMME DE 44 ANS
MAMAN DE DEUX ENFANTS
MA FILLE MELANIE 18 ANS ET GEOFFRAY 16 ANS MARIEE DEPUIS 2002 RESIDE EVRY VILLAGE PROFESSION AIDE MEDICO PSYCHOLOGIQUE DIPLOMEE DETAT A ETE CHEF DENTREPRISE AVEC 60 SALARIES DE 2007 A 2012
Profession :
Aide médico psychologique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Sandrine CONTY FONTAINE (CONTY) a ajouté 29 photos à son album SANDRINE CONTY
-
Sandrine CONTY FONTAINE (CONTY)
Bonjour à tous, je me présente Sandrine Conty épouse Fontaine
Mariée depuis le 29 Juin 2002
Deux grands enfants
Geoffray agé de 17 ans Ecole... Lire la suite
-
Sandrine CONTY FONTAINE (CONTY) a ajouté 1 photo à son album Ma pellicule photo