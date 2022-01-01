Sandrine CRUEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Grandpuits (Grandpuits Bailly Carroi)- Grandpuits bailly carrois 1974 - 1980
CES DE NANGIS- Nangis 1982 - 1986
Lycée Uruguay France- Avon 1985 - 1988
Ecole Grandpuits (Grandpuits Bailly Carroi)- Grandpuits bailly carrois 1997 - 2002
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sandrine CRUEL
Née le :
5 nov. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien administratif
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3