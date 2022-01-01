RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Wattrelos dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Sandrine DEBIE (VANHOORDE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE LOURDES- Tourcoing 1973 - 1976
-
ECOLE SAINTE CLOTILDE- Tourcoing 1978 - 1979
-
NOTRE DAME DE WAILLY- Tourcoing 1980 - 1981
-
Collège Sacré Coeur- Tourcoing 1982 - 1985
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1986 - 1987
-
Lycée Saint-martin- Roubaix 1987 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine DEBIE (VANHOORDE)
-
Vit à :
WATTRELOS, France
-
Née le :
17 févr. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible