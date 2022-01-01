Sandrine DESLIONS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARCEL BISAULT- Saint georges sur cher 1981 - 1986
-
Collège La Bruyère- Tours 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Choiseul- Tours 1990 - 1994
-
Université François Rabelais : Tours- Tours 1994 - 1997
-
Institut De Préparation Aux Examens Et Concours- Poitiers
préparation au concours de psychomotricien2003 - 2004
-
Ecole De Psychomotricité (Itr)- Lyon
Diplôme d'Etat de psychomotricienne2004 - 2007
-
Université Claude Bernard : Lyon I- Lyon
licence sciences de la réadaptation2005 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
Stmicroelectronics- TOURS
opératrice production1997 - maintenant
-
Maison de retraite (Orpea)- TOURS
psychomotricienne2007 - 2007
-
Sessad L'essor - Psychomotricienne- Tours 2008 - 2009
-
CMPP - Psychomotricienne (Autre)- Tours 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine DESLIONS
-
Vit à :
TOURS, France
-
Née le :
13 oct. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Psychomotricienne
Mes goûts et passions
