RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paimpol dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Sandrine DUPONT (BOURREAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LE COUDRAY- Nantes 1976 - 1983
-
ECOLE LE BRAS- Paimpol 1983 - 1984
-
Collège Goas Plat- Paimpol 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Keraoul- Paimpol
secretariat para-medical de 1989 à 1992 (F8)1988 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Creperie Maite - Serveuse (Autre)- Paimpol 1991 - 2002
-
ONET SERVICES - Agent de service (Autre)- Saint brieuc 2007 - 2009
-
Nsi - Agent de service (Autre)- Ploumagoar 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine DUPONT (BOURREAU)
-
Vit à :
PAIMPOL, France
-
Née le :
1 déc. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent de service
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
4