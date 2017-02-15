Sandrine ESTRELLA (PETITFRERE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
COURS BAUTAIN- Juilly 1982 - 1986
-
ECOLE COURS BAUTAIN- Juilly
Cette pÃ©riode de ma vie est un super souvenir avec des profs super sympa qui ont marquÃ©s ma mÃ©moire. Mle Brayer, prof de maths, Mme Vanvan et Mme BonnetÃ© en franÃ§ais, M Esposito et Mme GIlle en sport, Soeur Margarette en anglais, Soeur Claire en music.....et beaucoupr d'autres que je n'oublierai pas. Encore merci pour ce que vous m'avez apportÃ©.1982 - 1987
-
Collège Fénelon- Vaujours 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Fénelon- Vaujours 1988 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
VIKING DIRECT - Agent de recouvrement (ComptabilitÃ©)- Mitry mory 2001 - maintenant
-
Sbtp - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Saint nazaire
En poste depuis le 5 septembre 2011 et en contrat Ã durÃ©e indÃ©terminÃ©e, avec une Ã©quipe du tonnerre.2011 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sandrine ESTRELLA (PETITFRERE)
-
Vit Ã :
DONGES, France
-
NÃ©e le :
25 juil. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
