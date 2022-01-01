RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Allonnes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Rouesse Vasse)- Rouesse vasse 1984 - 1991
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE PUBLIQUE- Loue 1991 - 1992
-
Collège Bellevue- Loue 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Charles Cros- Sable sur sarthe
BEP Métiers de la comptablité 1998 BAC PRO Comptabilité 20001996 - 2000
-
ECOLE PIGIER- Le mans 2002 - 2004
-
école Pigier- Le mans
BTS Assistante de gestion PME/PMI2002 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
CAVOL LDC - Ouvrière (Production)- Loue 2000 - 2002
-
SELCA BIOMAINE - Secretaire medicale et agent de recouvrement (Autre)- Le mans 2002 - 2010
-
Laboratoire Anabio- Pointe à pitre 2011 - 2012
-
Cpam De La Sarthe - Gestion des benefifiaires (Administratif)- Le mans 2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine FAYOL (DUBOIS)
-
Vit à :
ALLONNES, France
-
Née le :
8 janv. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai maintenant 32 ans, de retour en métropole et je serais ravie de revoir des personnes qui ont partagées mon enfance.
Profession :
CPAM Le Mans
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - France - - Irlande - Royaume-Uni - Tunisie
-
