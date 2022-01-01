Sandrine GOMES (BONNOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Vieilles Vignes (La Ferte Alais)- La ferte alais 1987 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine GOMES (BONNOT)
-
Vit à :
France
-
Née en :
1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Adjoint administratif
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Sandrine GOMES (BONNOT) a reconnu Sandrine GOMES (BONNOT) sur la photo CM2
-
Sandrine GOMES (BONNOT) a reconnu Sandrine GOMES (BONNOT) sur la photo CM1
-
Sandrine GOMES (BONNOT) a reconnu Sandrine GOMES (BONNOT) sur la photo CE2
-
Sandrine GOMES (BONNOT) a ajouté Ecole Les Vieilles Vignes (la Ferte Alais) à son parcours scolaire