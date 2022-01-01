RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à la Bazoge
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CLAIREFONTAINE- Le mans 1978 - 1981
-
Collège La Madeleine- Le mans 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Sacré-coeur De Pontlieue- Le mans 1986 - 1989
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sandrine MAILLARD
-
Vit à :
LA BAZOGE, France
-
Née le :
8 juil. 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secrétaire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
