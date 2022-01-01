Sandrine MARQUES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Lycée Bernard Palissy - Ancien "lycée Mixte"- Gien 1992 - 1995
Université D'orléans- Orleans 1995 - 1998
Cei The French Centre - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Londres 1999 - 2001
GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- London 2001 - 2002
GENERAL ELECTRIC - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- London 2002 - 2004
Pricewaterhousecoopers - Pwc - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- NEUILLY SUR SEINE 2004 - 2005
DTZ ASSET MANAGEMENT - Cadre (Autre)- Neuilly sur seine
Assistante de Direction2005 - maintenant
Prénom Nom :Sandrine MARQUES
Vit à :
PARIS, France
15 juin 1977 (45 ans)
Heureux de me retrouver?? lol. N'hésitez pas à me faire signe alors... A bientôt!
Assistante de direction
